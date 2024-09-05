Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.65 and last traded at $67.65. 153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.21.

Stella-Jones Stock Down 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.