Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on O-I Glass (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,354 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,039% compared to the average volume of 75 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.89.

Shares of OI opened at $12.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at $951,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 178,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,566,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 50,394 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,095,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

