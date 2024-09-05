Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of U.S. Global Jets ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 76,493 put options on the company. This is an increase of 556% compared to the average volume of 11,665 put options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $18.55 on Thursday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Jets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 98,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 87,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

About U.S. Global Jets ETF

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

