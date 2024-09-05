Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Johnson Controls International Call Options (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 19,207 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,963% compared to the average volume of 931 call options.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JCI opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

