Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 212,630 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average daily volume of 142,478 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 470.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

XLF opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.