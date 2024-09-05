Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,689 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Xerox has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Report on XRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 155.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $45,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.