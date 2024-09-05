StockNews.com Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BUSE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

First Busey stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99. First Busey has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.65 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In other news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,328.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares in the company, valued at $9,092,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 264 shares of company stock worth $5,319 and sold 22,790 shares worth $536,477. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Busey by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of First Busey by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 58.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 86,492 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

