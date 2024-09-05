StockNews.com Lowers W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $68.67 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.67 to $55.33 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $61.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 699,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,997,000 after acquiring an additional 109,864 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

