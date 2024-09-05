Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 378.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 612,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 484,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after buying an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 74.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 248,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 106,290 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.