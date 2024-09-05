Summit Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $71,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,676,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,541,000 after acquiring an additional 302,630 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 15.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,260,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,339,000 after acquiring an additional 168,550 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

CBSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,476,149.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $55,362.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 997,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,476,149.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $2,975,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

