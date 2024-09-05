Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,624 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 110.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,094 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vale by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 748,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 85,549 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth about $1,293,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.09%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

