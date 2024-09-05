Summit Financial LLC Buys 285 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

