Summit Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,350 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 17,263 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,948,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock worth $295,442. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.