Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $336,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

