Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Summit Financial LLC cut its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUSA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,867,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUSA stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $801.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

