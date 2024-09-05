Summit Financial LLC Invests $202,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 435 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 77.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 5.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Watsco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE WSO opened at $453.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $479.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.45. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $338.58 and a one year high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

