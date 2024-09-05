Summit Financial LLC Invests $203,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,264 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $77.04 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

