Summit Financial LLC Invests $232,000 in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.80. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

