Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.5% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 541,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 311,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after buying an additional 128,181 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AOS opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

