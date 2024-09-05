Summit Financial LLC Purchases 6,823 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,568,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $344.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

