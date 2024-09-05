Summit Financial LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST stock opened at $151.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $163.60.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

