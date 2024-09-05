Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Generac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,230,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,207,000 after buying an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Generac by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,854,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $67,253,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 519,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,720,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $146.83 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

