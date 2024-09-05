Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$67.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) received a C$67.00 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SU. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.96.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$52.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.46. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$40.07 and a one year high of C$57.32. The company has a market cap of C$66.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.59 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.1553672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total transaction of C$5,165,900.00. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Sue Moore sold 37,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.54, for a total value of C$2,131,558.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.