Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $630.09.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 8,158 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.59, for a total value of $4,915,929.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,466,885.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,623 shares of company stock worth $45,147,321 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $477.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $555.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.63. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $440.62 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

