Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $916,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 597,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,556 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,660 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

SYY stock opened at $78.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

