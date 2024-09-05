T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,962,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $198.80 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $232.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.54.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares in the company, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564,554 shares of company stock valued at $280,851,465. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

