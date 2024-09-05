TD Securities Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on D.UN. Desjardins lifted their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark decreased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.75 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 1.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE D.UN opened at C$19.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$14.50 and a 52 week high of C$26.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$19.25 per share, with a total value of C$477,357.84. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total value of C$27,201.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 91,200 shares of company stock worth $1,692,583. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

