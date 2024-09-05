TD Securities Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$9.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Extendicare
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million.
Extendicare Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.