TD Securities Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$9.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.60. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$762.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million.

Extendicare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Extendicare Company Profile

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

