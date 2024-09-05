Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $62.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.01. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $172,740,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Teck Resources by 846.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 4,383,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,984 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $158,976,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 115.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,687,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,570 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

