Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,873,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after acquiring an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 453,926 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 198.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,145,000 after purchasing an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $126.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $126.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

