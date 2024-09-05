TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.75% from the company’s current price.

WULF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Roth Capital raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 17.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,722,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,830,000 after buying an additional 1,764,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 457,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76,714 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

