Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $245.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock's previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $219.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $700.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.27. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm's revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. DDFG Inc grew its position in Tesla by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

