Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.64 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 29,019 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 32,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.82.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Sugar Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teucrium Sugar Fund stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Teucrium Sugar Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Teucrium Sugar Fund

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

