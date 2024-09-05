Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) PT Raised to $26.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TEVA. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares in the company, valued at $777,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 164,614 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,169,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 610,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 65,529 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.