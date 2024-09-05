The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Richard West Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Richard West bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,320.84).
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BNKR opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.46) on Thursday. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,216.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.35.
The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
