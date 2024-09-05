The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Richard West Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Richard West bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £55,000 ($72,320.84).

The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BNKR opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.46) on Thursday. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.20 ($1.55). The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,216.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 112.35.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

The Bankers Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

About The Bankers Investment Trust

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.