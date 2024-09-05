The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $272,312,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $163.21 on Thursday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $158.30 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.97 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

