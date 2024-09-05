The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $116.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $95.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.56.

NYSE:BBY opened at $99.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $284,712,000 after buying an additional 490,801 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 55.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,164,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,325,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

