The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $23.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

CC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55. Chemours has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after buying an additional 1,602,628 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,634 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chemours by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,009,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,710 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Chemours by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,171,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

