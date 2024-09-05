The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Stock Price Up 3%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.15 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.15 ($0.07). 1,750,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 998,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

The company has a market capitalization of £18.90 million, a PE ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.15.

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

