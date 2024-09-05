The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $1,176,356,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after buying an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8,986.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 534,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,592,000 after buying an additional 528,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.3 %

SHW opened at $362.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $371.19.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

