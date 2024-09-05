The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $117.95 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 103,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 261,337 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after buying an additional 29,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $89.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.53. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 96.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.