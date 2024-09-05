TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.80 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.80 ($0.34). 15,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 129,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.20 ($0.34).

TheWorks.co.uk Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,580.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at TheWorks.co.uk

In other TheWorks.co.uk news, insider Harry Morley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30), for a total value of £5,750 ($7,560.82). Insiders own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

