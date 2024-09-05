TIAA Trust National Association Buys 3,014 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEU. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

