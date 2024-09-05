TIAA Trust National Association Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 15.0% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $107.85 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

