TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.35 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total value of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock worth $22,298,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.45.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $1,179.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,017.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

