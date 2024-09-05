TIAA Trust National Association Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in KLA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 43.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $745.11 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $800.71 and its 200-day moving average is $750.45.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total value of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna dropped their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.29.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

