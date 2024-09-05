TIAA Trust National Association Has $3.19 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $194.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $196.36.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

