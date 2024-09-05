TIAA Trust National Association Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,916 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,062 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $20.58 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

