TIAA Trust National Association Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock opened at $120.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.29. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.00.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

