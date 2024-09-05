TIAA Trust National Association Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $100.86 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

